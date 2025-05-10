Four cars involved in M27 pile up this afternoon, police have confirmed

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th May 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 14:52 BST
Police have confirmed that four cars were involved in a pile up on the M27 earlier this afternoon (May 10).

The M27 was partially blocked westbound between junction 7 and junction 5 following a crash.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.09pm with reports of a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 5 and 7.

“Approximately four vehicles were involved.

“No serious injuries have been reported.”

The AA previously said: “The AA says: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

