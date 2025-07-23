Motorists are being warned to brace themselves for four weeks of disruption on the A32 thanks to lane closures linked to the construction of the new-look Junction 10 of the M27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on A32 Wickham Road on the stretch of road outside Boundary Road School from 7am on Monday, August 11 to 7pm on Friday, September 5 2025. This includes the August Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be 24-hour lane closures, alternating from north to south to allow one-way travel, and temporary traffic lights with journeys are expected to take longer during this time. Road users are advised to allow extra time for travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work, linked to the upgrade of Junction 10 of the M27, is required to connect a new road layout to the existing network and to deliver drainage improvements, diversion of utility cables, earthworks, resurfacing, and the installation of a new traffic island.

A32 closures | via HCC

In a statement Hampshire County Council said: “The improvements are designed to support the development of Welborne Garden Village, a new community of up to 6,000 homes just outside Fareham in Hampshire, and to provide improved access to the M27.

“The M27 Junction 10 improvement scheme is being delivered by Hampshire County Council, working closely with National Highways. VolkerFitzpatrick has been appointed as the main contractor. The £100m+ scheme is being funded by the Buckland Group, the developer of Welborne Garden Village, and by Homes England.”

Road users are also being advised that while work will not be carried out during weekends and the Bank Holiday, traffic management measures will remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a safety requirement due to the ongoing, unfinished works and ensures the continued protection of all road users,” the council said.

Traffic management will run as follows:

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place to manage vehicle flow. The works will involve alternating closures of the northbound and southbound lanes. During each phase, only one lane will remain open, allowing traffic to pass in one direction at a time.

The temporary two-way traffic lights will operate as follows:

Manually controlled between 7am and 7pm

Automatic sequence between 7pm and 7am

The two-year construction scheme is due to be open to traffic in winter 2026, with a major closure of the M27 in both directions also set to take place over the Christmas and New Year period. See a timelapse video of some of the work which has been carried out so far embedded in this story,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See full details here: https://www.hants.gov.uk/News/20250717M27J10TravelAlert. For the latest information and to sign up for direct e-bulletin updates, visit: www.hants.gov.uk/transport/M27-junction-10.