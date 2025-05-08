Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing disruptions this month following closures on the M27 as the mammoth multi-million project passes the half-way mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of overnight road closures started on Saturday (May 3) between junction 4 and 9, and works on the M27 between junction 5 and 7 started on Monday (May 5) with a contraflow system introduced on the westbound carriageway.

This comes as the work on the eastbound carriageway is completed, marking the half-way point of the project on the M27 between junction 5 and 7 which first began in February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eastbound carriageway has benefitted from a new road surface, better drainage and improved safety barriers as part of the £83m scheme as engineers turn their attention to the westbound carriageway.

The new contraflow system will be in place to allow National Highways to resurface lanes three and four with drivers being urged to allow extra time when travelling.

Overnight closures will take place throughout May while work continues on the M27. | National Highways

Richard Scrase, programme delivery manager for National Highways, said: “We have made great progress, and our work to improve the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 5 and 7 is now complete.

“We are now gearing up to do the same and provide a low-noise road surface, make significant drainage improvements to the road and safety improvements to the central reservation on the westbound carriageway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the contraflow system, there will be a number of overnight closures in place during May between 9pm and 6am.

Monday, May 5 to Thursday, May 15 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures

Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22 - M27 junction 8 and 7 westbound entry slip road and M27 junction 7 and 5 westbound exit slip overnight closures W

Concrete overlay scheme

A concrete overlay scheme started in February last year in a bid to tackle noise pollution and make other infrastructure improvements.

A lower-noise asphalt surface is being overlaid over the existing road, which National Highways said will make the route safer and smoother.

Additional drainage works are also being carried out, as well as the construction of a new concrete barrier in the central reservation. Verges beside each carriageways are being raised by 180mm, so it is in line with the new road surface. The scheme is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Welborne Garden Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been further M27 misery as part of the work to create a new-look junction 10 to support the new Welborne Garden Village.

Hampshire County Council said the traffic management is necessary to safely reduce the number of lanes on the motorway from four to three near Fareham. This ensures the safety of passing motorway users and construction staff working on the embankments, particularly around the area of a new underpass which will be created by the scheme.

Some full closures and partial overnight lane closures have taken place in March and April between Junctions 9 and 10 and between Junctions 9 and 11.

On top of this the lane reduction and 50mph speed limit on this section of the M27 will be in place for approximately 12 months whilst the project is underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welborne Garden Village will see a new community of up to 6.000 homes and community facilities. Currently you can only leave the M27 at this junction when travelling westbound, and only join the M27 when travelling eastbound. When complete, the works will enable traffic to enter and exit in both directions.