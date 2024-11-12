Road closures will be put in place to allow the fabulous Fratton Festival of Light to take place.

A number of road closures are being put in place during the evening of November 22 to allow the parade from Victory Business Centre in Somers Road North to St Mary’s Churchyard to take place, starting at 7pm.

The parade route includes Fratton Road and a number of roads in the area will be closed as a result.

The Fratton Big Local annual community lantern parade returns. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Full road closure details:

Arundel Street at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Church Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Clive Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Cornwall Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Fratton Road from its junction with St Marys Road to Fratton Bridge Roundabout (access only to Selbourne Terrace) from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Garnier Street at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Newcome Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Penhale Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Sandringham Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Sheffield Road at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Somers Road North from its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Stamford Street at its junction with Fratton Road from 6.45pm to 8pm (or the parade has passed)

Vivash Road from its junction with Somers Road North to its junction with Berkshire Close from 6pm to 7pm.

The parade will form between 6pm and 7pm in Vivash Road and travel from Vivash Road – Somers Road North – Fratton Road – St Marys Church between 7pm and 8pm.

Diversions will be in place for motorists

Southbound: St Marys Road – Milton Road – Rodney Road – Fratton Way – Goldsmith Avenue – Fratton Bridge Roundabout – Fratton Road.

Northbound: Victoria Road North – Holbrook Road – Lake Road – Fratton Road.