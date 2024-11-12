Fratton residents are being invited to take part in a fantastic lantern parade as the countdown begins to this year’s We Shine Portsmouth extravaganza.

Now in its tenth year the Festival of Light Lantern Parade in an event made for, and by, the people of Fratton and takes place on Friday, November 22 at 7pm. Some participants have already made their lanterns having attended half term workshops led by Splodge Designs, but people are also invited to make their own lantern at home and bring it on the night. All lanterns must be battery lit.

The parade is making a return. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The parade, led by Batala Samba band, gathers in Vivash Road and starts at Victory Business Centre in Somers Road North and moves down Fratton Road to St Mary’s Churchyard. People are able to watch it from the pavements on either side of Fratton Road or in the churchyard when it arrives and road closures will be in place.

The Festival of Light is a project run by Fratton Together, a Community Interest Company (CIC) who also runs the Fratton Together Pantry at 95, Fratton Road, where Fratton Together is based.

Fratton Big Local's community lantern parade is returning. Picture: Sam Stephenson

It also forms part of the We Shine Portsmouth with the free three-day art and light festival taking place on November 21, 22 and 23. This will be fantastic interactive light-based artwork on display by both local and international artists at St Mary’s Church, Victoria Park and Hilsea Lido from 5pm to 9pm.

Among the must-see attractions a stunning projection at St Mary’s Church which aims to imaginatively explore the architecture of St Mary’s from the perspective of deep, geological time.

At Victoria Park visitors will be invited to step onto an oversized piano and join a collaborative performance that brings the installation to life. And at Hilsea Lido there will be a giant 25-meter water screen over the moat exploring the surreal world of artificial reefs across the planet is not to be missed.