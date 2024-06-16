Portsmouth bus travel: Free journeys on First and Stagecoach services - when
People can use First Bus and Stagecoach services without buying a ticket on June 20. Portsmouth City Council (PCC) is running the scheme alongside both companies for Clean Air Day.
PCC chief executive Natalie Brahma-Pearl said: “Portsmouth City Council is working to improve air quality locally all year round. We know transport emissions are one of the largest contributors to poor air quality, and we are supporting people to do their bit by providing high quality green public transport in the form of electric buses and much more. Clean air is so important for healthy lives, and we encourage everyone to try out the bus for free on Clean Air Day and see how easy it is to make it part of your normal routine.”
All journeys within the Portsmouth boundary are part of the initiative. The local authority said one double decker bus can take up to 75 cars off the roads, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the city.
According to statistics issued by the Department for Transport, cars and vans are the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and other types of air pollution in the UK. The free travel initiative is also running during Better Transport Week - between June 17 and 23.
First Solent managing director Simon Goff said: “We’re proud to be supporting this fantastic initiative, helping people realise the many benefits of using the buses. With our new electric buses now in service across Portsmouth, we’re proud to be part of the change for cleaner air across the city.”
Marc Reddy, Stagecoach South managing director, added: “We’re pleased to be working with Portsmouth City Council on providing free travel on Clean Air Day. It’s a great opportunity for car users to try the bus and see just how easy, convenient, and environmentally friendly it is to travel around the city on our low emission buses. We hope it will encourage long-lasting travel habits and dramatically improve the air quality for residents in Portsmouth.”
