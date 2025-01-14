Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire residents will have the chance to grab themselves bargain rail tickets for a host of destinations - including London.

The Great British Rail Sale starts today(Tuesday January 14) and continues until Monday, January 20, with customers able to claim up to 50 per cent off selected Advance and Off-Peak rail tickets including tickets from South Western Railway (SWR).

SWR has 100,000 tickets for sale to more than 80 destinations on its network including Exeter, Weymouth, Winchester and Portsmouth.

Top destinations include:

Winchester – see King Arthur’s legendary Round Table, with more pubs per head than anywhere in the UK (£9)

Southampton – tour the Old Town and the Maritime Quarter and embark on cruises to exotic destinations worldwide (£9)

Bournemouth – enjoy seven miles of award-winning sandy beach and a thriving Victorian coastal town (£12)

Salisbury – discover the prehistoric mysteries of the world-famous Stonehenge monument and gaze up at one of the UK’s most magnificent cathedrals (£9)

Portsmouth – climb aboard Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory and other iconic vessels at the Historic Dockyard, or hop on onward travel to the Isle of Wight (£9)

Brockenhurst – step out at the largest village in the New Forest and encounter the enchanting local wildlife (£10)

Poole – survey Europe's largest natural harbour, with the beautiful Sandbanks Beach nearby (£12)

Weymouth – arrive at the gateway to the Jurassic Coast with stunning scenery and fossils waiting to be found (£13)

Haslemere – explore the Surrey Hills National Landscape to the north and England’s newest national park, the South Downs National Park, to the south (£8)

Andover – race over to Thruxton, the UK’s fastest motor sport circuit (£9)

Prices listed are for single journeys from London, but these prices also apply if you’re looking to take a trip to the capital for sightseeing, shopping or a theatre trip. Full details can be found here.

In addition to these great savings, SWR customers can turn their trip into a treat by claiming an SWR Reward, which could include a discount on attractions like the London Eye OR ZSL London Zoo, or a discounted lunch at restaurants including Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger. For more information on SWR Rewards, visit: southwesternrailway.com/rewards

The Rail Sale is underway | SWR

Peter Williams, SWR’s Customer and Commercial Director said: “Once again, South Western Railway is delighted to be part of the Great British Rail Sale and to give our customers a chance to visit many of the outstanding destinations we serve, at a great discount.

“Whether it’s for a short break away or to visit family and friends, we look forward to welcoming customers old and new aboard our services as part of this great initiative.”

Sale tickets will be available from midnight on Tuesday, January 14 for journeys taking place between Friday, January 17 and Monday, March 31.

Only a limited number of tickets are available, and no further sale tickets will go on offer once sold out. For further inspiration, more fantastic destinations can be found on SWR’s website here.