A334 reopens following fatal incident yesterday afternoon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A334 was closed in Shedfield when a collision involving a black motorcycle and two cars collided at the junction of Sandy Lane at around 5.42pm yesterday (June 27). Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Shedfield, died at the scene.
The road was closed for much of the night as police carried out their enquiries but according to AA traffic news the road is now open. Police released an appeal for witnesses late yesterday as they continue their investigation. The mans family have been informed and the police have confirmed they will be supported by officers.
A Hampshire & Isle of Constabulary spokesperson said: “As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around 5:40pm this afternoon and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.
We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which could help us with our investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240271552. Alternatively, you can go online and submit information via our website.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.