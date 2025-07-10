A3 partially blocked near Chalton with obstruction in the road causing delays for drivers
Slow traffic is being experienced on the northbound carriageway between Horndean and Chalton on Thursday, July 10.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A3 Northbound after Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off). Severe delays of twelve minutes on A3 Northbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”
