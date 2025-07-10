This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing “severe” delays on the A3 with obstruction in the road causing a partial blockage.

Slow traffic is being experienced on the northbound carriageway between Horndean and Chalton on Thursday, July 10.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A3 Northbound after Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off). Severe delays of twelve minutes on A3 Northbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”

Live traffic news can be found on the AA Traffic News website.