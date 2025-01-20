Hampshire traffic: M27 between Eastleigh and Hedge End cleared and delays easing after broken down vehicle
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lane on a major motorway has now been cleared with traffic flowing steadily.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported earlier this morning that one lane was obstructed on the M27.
A broken down vehicle previously blocked the eastbound route between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.
Heavy delays built on the route as a result, but this has now been cleared.
HCCTT reports: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after an earlier broken down vehicle, delays easing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.