Hampshire traffic: M27 between Eastleigh and Hedge End cleared and delays easing after broken down vehicle

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 09:30 BST
A lane on a major motorway has now been cleared with traffic flowing steadily.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported earlier this morning that one lane was obstructed on the M27.

A broken down vehicle previously blocked the eastbound route between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

Heavy delays built on the route as a result, but this has now been cleared.

HCCTT reports: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after an earlier broken down vehicle, delays easing.”

