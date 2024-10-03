Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two pensioners have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash which closed a motorway.

The collision between a car and a van closed the M27 eastbound at junction 5 last night. Traffic had to be diverted through the entry and exit slip roads while the emergency services were at the scene.

The crash took place at junction 5 of the M27. | Chris Moorhouse

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called to assist at 4.53pm. Personnel from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were also present.

“Emergency services attended and occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 80s, reported serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” the spokeswoman added. “They were seen to by our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for treatment.”

“If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information or dash cam footage, please contact us. You can call 101, quoting reference number 44240428063.” Information can be reported online via the police website. Traffic was backed up to junction 3 while the carriageway was closed.