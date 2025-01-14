Hampshire traffic: M3 northbound cleared and delays easing following earlier "incident"

A major motorway is fully clear and traffic is moving again following an earlier “incident”.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported problems on the M3 northbound earlier this morning (January 14).

Commuters were hit with delays between junction 13 for Eastleigh and junction 12 for Chandlers Ford.

Queuing traffic backed onto the M27 for a time. HCCTT originally reported the incident at 7.38am. After traffic was held, one lane was obstructed for roughly one hour.

HCCTT confirmed this has now all been cleared. “#M3 Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord after an earlier incident, delays easing,” the traffic monitoring system reports.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the incident was a collision involving two cars, with no injuries reported.. Polcie were called to the scene at 7.10am.

