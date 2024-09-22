Heavy congestion for drivers getting off Hayling Island following A27 closure

Heavy congestion has started to build on Hayling Island following the closure of the A27.

Drivers experienced delays of up to two hours yesterday (September 21) as they tried to leave Hayling Island. The lengthy delays are a result of the A27 closure on the eastbound carriageway between Havant and Emsworth and the closure will continue to be in place until tomorrow morning at 6am (September 23). This is the second time that the A27 has been shut while it undergoes bridge repairs.