Heavy congestion for drivers getting off Hayling Island following A27 closure
Heavy congestion has started to build on Hayling Island following the closure of the A27.
Drivers experienced delays of up to two hours yesterday (September 21) as they tried to leave Hayling Island. The lengthy delays are a result of the A27 closure on the eastbound carriageway between Havant and Emsworth and the closure will continue to be in place until tomorrow morning at 6am (September 23). This is the second time that the A27 has been shut while it undergoes bridge repairs.
The traffic has already started to build once more as people try to get off of the island and it is anticipated that the delays will continue and worsen throughout the day.
