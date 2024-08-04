Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injuries have been reported by police following a crash on a major road.

Emergency service personnel were deployed to the A3 southbound following the incident yesterday afternoon. Officers were alerted to the scene near Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Clanfield at 4.11pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said more than one vehicle was involved in the crash.

He said: “We were called at 4.11pm yesterday (August 3) to a collision on the A3 southbound.

“This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”