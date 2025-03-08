Investigations being carried out on A27 due to 'seriousness' of major crash between Chichester and Havant
The A27 is closed westbound between Chichester (A286) and Havant (A259) following a serious crash which has reportedly involved two motorcyclists.
Investigations are being carried out and recovery work is taking place following the incident.
National Highways South East wrote on X: “There is no estimated time of when the A27 will reopen. Due to the seriousness of the incident, investigations need to be carried out beforehand.”
The AA said: “Road closed due to recovery work and crash investigation work on A27 Westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction).”
