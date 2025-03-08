Investigations will be carried out on the A27 following a major crash, according to National Highways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A27 is closed westbound between Chichester (A286) and Havant (A259) following a serious crash which has reportedly involved two motorcyclists.

Investigations are being carried out and recovery work is taking place following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays have been reported on the A27 Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

National Highways South East wrote on X: “There is no estimated time of when the A27 will reopen. Due to the seriousness of the incident, investigations need to be carried out beforehand.”

The AA said: “Road closed due to recovery work and crash investigation work on A27 Westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction).”