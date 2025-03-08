Investigations being carried out on A27 due to 'seriousness' of major crash between Chichester and Havant

Investigations will be carried out on the A27 following a major crash, according to National Highways.

The A27 is closed westbound between Chichester (A286) and Havant (A259) following a serious crash which has reportedly involved two motorcyclists.

Investigations are being carried out and recovery work is taking place following the incident.

Delays have been reported on the A27 Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Delays have been reported on the A27 Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

National Highways South East wrote on X: “There is no estimated time of when the A27 will reopen. Due to the seriousness of the incident, investigations need to be carried out beforehand.”

The AA said: “Road closed due to recovery work and crash investigation work on A27 Westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction).”

A detour route is currently in place.

