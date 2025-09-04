Traffic mayhem as investigations continue in Eastern Road following burst main
Yesterday (September 3), one of the busiest roads in and out of the city faced lane closures after a burst sewer main caused significant flooding.
Southern Water’s website has confirmed the network has been reconfigured to stop the leak but investigations continue to find the best course of action for its repairs.
Southern Water has now confirmed that all lanes on the northbound carriageway have been opened and one lane southbound remains closed.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “There is a burst sewer pipe on the Eastern Road, Portsmouth, that occurred on Wednesday morning, 3 September. This is close to the junction with Burrfields Road.
“Our teams are on site and we have reconfigured our network to manage flows and stop the leak. We are currently planning the best course of action to repair the sewer pipe.
“There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair. We apologise to commuters and residents for the inconvenience caused.”
This incident comes after Eastern Road saw a number of closures last year following continued burst pipe problems. However, a spokesperson has confirmed the issue lies with a different part of the pipe from last year.
Southern Water has been contacted for more information about any planned lane closures this weekend.