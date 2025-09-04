Traffic woes are set to linger in the city with a lane closure still in place in Eastern Road.

Yesterday (September 3), one of the busiest roads in and out of the city faced lane closures after a burst sewer main caused significant flooding.

Southern Water’s website has confirmed the network has been reconfigured to stop the leak but investigations continue to find the best course of action for its repairs.

Eastern Road has seen lane closures (September 3) following a burst sewer main which is being dealt with by Southern Water. | Habibur Rahman

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “There is a burst sewer pipe on the Eastern Road, Portsmouth, that occurred on Wednesday morning, 3 September. This is close to the junction with Burrfields Road.

“Our teams are on site and we have reconfigured our network to manage flows and stop the leak. We are currently planning the best course of action to repair the sewer pipe.

“There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair. We apologise to commuters and residents for the inconvenience caused.”

This incident comes after Eastern Road saw a number of closures last year following continued burst pipe problems. However, a spokesperson has confirmed the issue lies with a different part of the pipe from last year.