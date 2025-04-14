LIVE: A27 closed eastbound between Emsworth and Chichester this morning
The major A road is closed both ways between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester, causing mayhem for commuters this morning (April 14).
The road closure is due to an incident involving a van and trailer which crossed from one carriageway to the other.
As a result, the trailer, which contained cooking oil, rolled over causing a significant oil spillage across the road.
National Highways South has confirmed a diversion route is in place for commuters.
For live updates, check out our blog:
A27 Closure
Key Events
- The closure comes following a significant oil spillage after an incident involving a van and a trailer
- The incident was first reported in the early hours of the morning (April 14)
- The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are at the scene
- A diversion route is in place
- One lane has reopened on the westbound carriageway
- The eastbound carriageway remains closed
- The police have confirmed that there were no injuries
A27 Crash
A27: One lane on the westbound carriageway has reopened.
The police have provided an update on the A27 incident.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 4.41am with reports that a detached trailer was causing an obstruction on the A27 near Emsworth, and had spilled cooking oil into the road.
“The trailer has been recovered and closures remain in place for clear up and reparation work.
“Police attended to assist with road closures and traffic management, but have since handed over to Highways.”
The police have also confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.
UPDATE: A27
A27 remains closed
National Highways South has confirmed that the A27 closure is still in place.
The update says: “The #A27 remains closed in both directions between A259 near #Emsworth and A259 near #Chichester#Hampshire for the recovery of an overturned trailer and clear up of the spillage of cooking oil.”
A27 Road Closure
The AA says: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over trailer and spillage of cooking oil on A27 both ways from A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) to A259 Cathedral Way.”
A27 eastbound traffic building
Delays are building on the A27 eastbound this morning (April 14) as drivers attempt to access the diversion route currently in place.
The AA says: “Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”
As a result of the road closure and diversion route, there are heavy delays in the surrounding area.
The AA says: “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on Main Road Westbound between A259 and A259 Havant Road. Average speed ten mph.”
Diversion Route: Westbound
Westbound traffic should exit the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout on to the A259, follow the A259 westbound and continue on the A259 to the Emsworth Interchange and re-join the A27.
Diversion Route: Eastbound
National Highways is advising eastbound traffic to ‘follow the route marked with a Hollow Diamond symbol on local road signs’.
Drivers should exit the A27 at the Emsworth Interchange, join the A259 eastbound and continue on the A259 to the Fishbourne Roundabout and re-join the A27.
