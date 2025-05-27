Live

LIVE: Mayhem at two major railways with hours of disruption expected following faults

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 08:07 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 08:27 BST

Commuters are facing lengthy delays and bus replacaments this morning as two signalling faults cause disruption.

South Western Railway has taken to its X page to confirm there are currently two ongoing signalling faults at busy Hampshire railways.

SWR X page said: “A signalling problem is affecting the railway at Southampton Central. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”

The X page added: “A fault on a train is affecting the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea. Trains running through this station may be delayed.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 10am.”

Mayhem as faults at two Hampshire stations cause significant disruption

Key Events

  • A fault on a train is affecting the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea.
  • A signalling problem is affecting the railway at Southampton Central.
  • SWR services will not run between Romsey and Salisbury and Salisbury and Chandlers Ford
  • Delays at Portsmouth and Southsea is due to last until 10am
  • Disruptions at Southampton are expected to last until 12noon
08:27 BST

South Western Railway provides customer update

South Western Railway X has provided an update saying: “Due to the level of disruption to your journey, our customers are authorised to book their own taxi to travel between Portsmouth / Havant and Southampton / Basingstoke and between Portsmouth and Guildford and claim them back.”

08:23 BST

Bus replacements: Southampton

Bus replacement services will be start from Southampton at approximately 8.05am and from Salisbury at approximately 8.20am.

08:21 BST

08:17 BST

Southampton Signalling Fault

08:16 BST

Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Delays

A fault on a train is affecting the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea with disruption anticipated until 10am this morning (May 27).

