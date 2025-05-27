LIVE: Mayhem at two major railways with hours of disruption expected following faults
South Western Railway has taken to its X page to confirm there are currently two ongoing signalling faults at busy Hampshire railways.
SWR X page said: “A signalling problem is affecting the railway at Southampton Central. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”
The X page added: “A fault on a train is affecting the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea. Trains running through this station may be delayed.
“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 10am.”
Mayhem as faults at two Hampshire stations cause significant disruption
South Western Railway provides customer update
South Western Railway X has provided an update saying: “Due to the level of disruption to your journey, our customers are authorised to book their own taxi to travel between Portsmouth / Havant and Southampton / Basingstoke and between Portsmouth and Guildford and claim them back.”
Bus replacements: Southampton
Bus replacement services will be start from Southampton at approximately 8.05am and from Salisbury at approximately 8.20am.
Southampton Signalling Fault
Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Delays
A fault on a train is affecting the railway at Portsmouth and Southsea with disruption anticipated until 10am this morning (May 27).
