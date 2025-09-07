With the westbound M27 interchange being closed, heavy delays are likely today.

The westbound interchange - where it meets the M275 and A27 - has been closed at the Portsbridge roundabout since 9pm on Friday, September 5.

M27 bridge repairs underway. | Habibur Rahman

The temporary closure will remain in place until Monday, September 8 at 6am as National Highways’ continue its project to repair the bridges at junction 12.

Delays are anticipated to impact the A27 on the westboun carriageway, past Bedhampton, and Eastern Road which only has one lane open on the southbound carriageway amid a burst sewer pipe.