LIVE: Traffic updates as M27 westbound Interchange closed for National Highways bridge repairs
The westbound interchange - where it meets the M275 and A27 - has been closed at the Portsbridge roundabout since 9pm on Friday, September 5.
The temporary closure will remain in place until Monday, September 8 at 6am as National Highways’ continue its project to repair the bridges at junction 12.
Despite diversions being in place, heavy delays built up yesterday (Saturday, September 6) on the A27 with traffic expected to continue today.
Delays are anticipated to impact the A27 on the westboun carriageway, past Bedhampton, and Eastern Road which only has one lane open on the southbound carriageway amid a burst sewer pipe.
M27 Interchange - Road Closure
- The westbound interchange is closed this weekend
- A diversion route is in place
- Heavy delays are anticipated throughout the day
- The closure is due to end on Monday at 6am
'Severe delays'
The AA says: “Severe delays of twelve minutes on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
Weekend Closures: When will the next wave of full closures start?
- The current closures have been in place since Friday, September 5 at 9pm, where they will remain in place until Monday, September 8 at 6am.
- The next set of closures at the M27 westbound Interchange will take place between Friday, September 26 at 9pm until 6am on Monday, September 29.
The AA says: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to weekend roadworks until the early hours of Monday morning on M27 Westbound from A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”
As you can see there are already delays building on the M27 as a result of the westbound interchange closure.