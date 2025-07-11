'Long delays' and one lane closed on M3 following crash
One lane has been closed on the M3 this morning following a crash.
The AA has reported that there are ‘long delays’ on the major motorway route amid a crash which has closed a lane and saw traffic being held.
The crash took place on the northbound carriageway from junction 12 (A335, Eastleigh) to junction 11 (Winchester South).
The AA said: “Congestion to J14 (M27 interchange). All traffic was held since around 10.40am affecting traffic heading southbound as they look over.”
