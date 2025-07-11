'Long delays' and one lane closed on M3 following crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
One lane has been closed on the M3 this morning following a crash.

The AA has reported that there are ‘long delays’ on the major motorway route amid a crash which has closed a lane and saw traffic being held.

Crash placeholder image
Crash | NW

The crash took place on the northbound carriageway from junction 12 (A335, Eastleigh) to junction 11 (Winchester South).

The AA said: “Congestion to J14 (M27 interchange). All traffic was held since around 10.40am affecting traffic heading southbound as they look over.”

For more information about the traffic following the crash, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth

