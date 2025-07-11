Goodwood Festival of Speed traffic sees hefty delays and congestion on A27 backing to Emsworth
The AA has reported that, as a result of the four day Goodwood event, there is a considerable amount of congestion in and around Chichester with traffic backing all the way to Emsworth.
The AA said: “Queueing traffic due to Goodwood Festival of Speed with road closures in place until around 8pm on Sunday evening on roads around Goodwood Motor Circuit.
“Congestion to the A27 which is queueing almost back to Emsworth.”
This year, the event is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship with a whole host of pioneers, innovators, champions and drivers anticipated to attend.
