M25: National Highways issues traffic update as road closed between junctions 10 and 11 - diversion routes
The section of the M25, between junctions 10 and 11, is shut until Monday morning at 6am. National Highways is carrying out a project to demolish a bridge and build a new gantry.
Pompey fans are set to be caught up in the traffic jams, as nearly 4,000 supporters are due to make the trip to the top of the table League One clash against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium. As previously reported in The News, National Highways said modelling in the planning stages showed delays of up to five hours without mitigation measures - including asking drivers to avoid the area.
The transport body has issued an update as things stand this morning. They said: "Less than 1 mile of congestion on approach to the #M25 closures at J10 (#Wisley) clockwise and J11 (#Chertsey) anti-clockwise. If you're travelling on the diversion route, your average journey time is just under 25 minutes."
Diversion Routes
National Highways has set up diversion routes on its website, covering 11 and a half miles. These are as follows:
1. Junction 10 - Junction 11: North bound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.
2. Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.
What has the company said
Discussing the closure and the diversion route, National Highways said on its website: "Taking the M25 in the other direction to avoid our closure is also an option. Either way, if you do travel, please leave a lot of extra time for your journey.
"We carefully plan all our closures to limit disruption, but sometimes it's not possible to carry out all the work that's needed without a closure. We have planned all our closures to avoid holiday periods and key events in the area. The work needs to be carried out now to continue the good progress on the delivery of the scheme which is due to open to traffic next summer." This is the first daytime closure of the motorway, which encircles London, since 1986.
