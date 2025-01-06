Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commuters will be faced with lengthy delays this morning as a portion of the M25 has been closed.

National Highways has confirmed that the M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between junction 10 (A3, Wisley) and junction 8 (Reigate) this morning (January 6). This comes as a lorry has struck the central reservation and has flipped on its side across the carriageway.

There are delays on the A3 as a result of this incident which will cause congestion for commuters travelling from Portsmouth and its surrounding areas.

National Highways wrote: “Recovery is now complete and the road surface is currently being assessed by a specialist engineer for damages.