M25 closure as lorry flips on side results in delays for Hampshire drivers travelling on A3
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Highways has confirmed that the M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between junction 10 (A3, Wisley) and junction 8 (Reigate) this morning (January 6). This comes as a lorry has struck the central reservation and has flipped on its side across the carriageway.
There are delays on the A3 as a result of this incident which will cause congestion for commuters travelling from Portsmouth and its surrounding areas.
National Highways wrote: “Recovery is now complete and the road surface is currently being assessed by a specialist engineer for damages.
“As a result of this incident, the clockwise carriageway has also been blocked to allow an Air Ambulance to attend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.