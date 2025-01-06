M25 closure as lorry flips on side results in delays for Hampshire drivers travelling on A3

Commuters will be faced with lengthy delays this morning as a portion of the M25 has been closed.

National Highways has confirmed that the M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between junction 10 (A3, Wisley) and junction 8 (Reigate) this morning (January 6). This comes as a lorry has struck the central reservation and has flipped on its side across the carriageway.

Road-users are warned of traffic. Picture: pixabay (stock image).

There are delays on the A3 as a result of this incident which will cause congestion for commuters travelling from Portsmouth and its surrounding areas.

National Highways wrote: “Recovery is now complete and the road surface is currently being assessed by a specialist engineer for damages.

“As a result of this incident, the clockwise carriageway has also been blocked to allow an Air Ambulance to attend.”

There are currently diversion routes in place. Click here for more information.

