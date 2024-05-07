Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This work will take place during a full weekend closure between junctions 9 (A243 Leatherhead) and 10 (A3 Wisley which is a major route from Portsmouth) from 9pm Friday, May 10 to 6am Monday, May 13, 2024.

It is expected to have a huge impact on traffic travelling from Portsmouth in that direction, with many taking that route to access Heathrow as well as the general London area and its attractions. It is part of the major project to upgrade the M25/A3 junction - one of the busiest in the UK.

As previously reported by The News, National Highways made the decision to close the M25 in both directions in March as part of a multi-million pound scheme and the closure resulted in the demolition a bridge and the installation of a gantry. Work was completed eight hours ahead of schedule which meant the section between junctions 10 and 11 was reopened to traffic early.

The project team’s attentions immediately turned to the plans to lift into place concrete beams for the eastern gyratory bridge and another large gantry, which will involve closing a different stretch of the M25.

The M25 will be shut for a full weekend for the second time this year as work on the £317m Junction 10 improvement scheme continues.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic.

“Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited. Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

The Junction 10 improvement scheme will welcome an increase in the number of lanes to make journeys safer as well as a new junction layout to improve traffic flow. It will also make it easier and safer to enter and exit the M25, and reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams. This is the second of five full weekend closures of the M25 to take place with a further three due between July and the end of the year.

National Highways and delivery partner Balfour Beatty Atkins are continuing to liaise with key stakeholders in the lead up to this closure, including emergency services, Surrey County Council, local businesses and Gatwick and Heathrow Airports.

Local residents, holidaymakers, concertgoers and sports fans should plan their journeys in advance and make sure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

