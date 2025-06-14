Lane closures have resulted in long delays today (June 14) as maintenance work on two major bridges starts.

This comes as lane closures have been put in place by National Highways in order to complete essential maintenance on two major bridges between the M27 junction 12 and the Hilsea Interchange.

The work started on Thursday, June 5 and lane one will be closed in both directions from 8pm every Thursday until 6am Monday morning in June on both bridges, which are 50-years-old.

This will then change to lane three closures in both directions throughout July and early August.

The work will consist of the replacement of expansion joints on both bridges and waterproofing and resurfacing will take place. On top of this, the concrete underneath both bridges and drainage will be repaired and upgraded.