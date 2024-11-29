The M27 has been closed both ways with an air ambulance landing at the scene to treat a man found injured.

Breaking news

The incident has led to the M27 being closed between junction 9 and 11 from 8.50pm after a man was found injured at 8.30am.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We have closed both carriageways on the M27 near junction 9 for Park Gate after a man was found injured just after 8.30am. The closure is to allow emergency services to attend, please avoid the area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience.”

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on M27 both ways from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

“Cameras show the road is now closed in both directions at around 08:50 whilst the air ambulance lands. “