M27: Van driver who drove wrong way down motorway arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs
A 55-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested after driving a van the wrong way down the the M27 on Saturday, May 4 at 9.40pm. There was a collision between three vehicles with a passenger in one of the vehicles suffering a fractured ankle.
The van driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. The Police are asking for anyone with information to come forwards.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who was driving along the M27, between junctions two and three, at the time. If you witnessed anything, or have any dash cam footage which could assist in our investigation, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240187340.”
“You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. The arrested man has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”