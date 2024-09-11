M27 closures drivers need to be aware of for surface scheme work

M27 overlay work will continue to see closures on the motorway with drivers being warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways

National Highways is continuing its work on the eastbound section between junction 5 and 7. Work is expected to finish in 2026.

Closures drivers need to be aware of from 10pm to 5.30am are set to continue until September 16. These are the locations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbound - junction 5 entry slip road. Traffic will be diverted westbound at junction 5, then join the M27 eastbound at junction 3.

Eastbound – junction 5 exit slip road. Traffic will continue on the M27 to junction 9, then return westbound at junction 9 and exit the M27 at junction 5.

Eastbound - junction 7 entry slip road. Traffic will be diverted eastbound on the A27 (Kanes Hill), before joining the M27 at junction 8.

Eastbound – junction 7 exit slip road. Traffic will continue on the M27 to junction 9, then return westbound at junction 9 and exit the M27 at junction 7.

Eastbound - junction 8 exit slip road. Traffic will continue on the M27 to junction 9, then return westbound at junction 9 and exit the M27 at junction 8.