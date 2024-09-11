M27 closures drivers need to be aware of for surface scheme work

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
M27 overlay work will continue to see closures on the motorway with drivers being warned.

National Highways is continuing its work on the eastbound section between junction 5 and 7. Work is expected to finish in 2026.

Closures drivers need to be aware of from 10pm to 5.30am are set to continue until September 16. These are the locations:

Eastbound - junction 5 entry slip road. Traffic will be diverted westbound at junction 5, then join the M27 eastbound at junction 3.

Eastbound – junction 5 exit slip road. Traffic will continue on the M27 to junction 9, then return westbound at junction 9 and exit the M27 at junction 5.

Eastbound - junction 7 entry slip road. Traffic will be diverted eastbound on the A27 (Kanes Hill), before joining the M27 at junction 8.

Eastbound – junction 7 exit slip road. Traffic will continue on the M27 to junction 9, then return westbound at junction 9 and exit the M27 at junction 7.

Eastbound - junction 8 exit slip road. Traffic will continue on the M27 to junction 9, then return westbound at junction 9 and exit the M27 at junction 8.

