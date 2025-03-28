M27 crash causes blockage and long delays of 25 minutes

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 07:54 BST
A crash on the M27 during morning rush hour has led to the motorway being partially blocked and long delays.

Drivers are being delayed around 25 minutes currently following the incident westbound between junction 7 and 5, reported around 7am.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon).

“Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph. “

