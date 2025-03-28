M27 crash causes blockage and long delays of 25 minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crash on the M27 during morning rush hour has led to the motorway being partially blocked and long delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

Drivers are being delayed around 25 minutes currently following the incident westbound between junction 7 and 5, reported around 7am.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Severe delays of 25 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph. “