M27 crash between lorry and car leaves lane closed - police update
A crash on the M27 that caused “severe delays” involved a lorry and a car.
AA Traffic News said earlier: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound at J3 M271 (Southampton Docks).
“Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between M27 and J3 M271 (Southampton Docks). Average speed ten mph.” The incident was cleared earlier.
Now police, giving an update, have said: “Officers were called at 9.35am this morning to reports of a collision at junction 3 of the M27. The collision involved a lorry and a car. No injuries were reported.”