M27 crash between lorry and car leaves lane closed - police update

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 13:07 BST
A crash on the M27 that caused “severe delays” involved a lorry and a car.

Policeplaceholder image
Police

AA Traffic News said earlier: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound at J3 M271 (Southampton Docks).

“Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between M27 and J3 M271 (Southampton Docks). Average speed ten mph.” The incident was cleared earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now police, giving an update, have said: “Officers were called at 9.35am this morning to reports of a collision at junction 3 of the M27. The collision involved a lorry and a car. No injuries were reported.”

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice