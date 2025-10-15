Occupants of two cars have been injured following a motorway crash.

The collision occurred on the M27 westbound at junction 11 for Fareham earlier this morning (October 15). One lane was obstructed, which caused delays which backed up to junction 12 and impacted the A27.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A two car collision was reported just before 6.30am. Minor injuries were reported and all lanes were clear by 7.30am.”

Nation Radio South initially reported the collision and said it impacted lane one of the M27. They reported that the route was cleared at around 7.40am and traffic delays had eased as a result.

Yesterday saw saw severe delays on the roads as the A27 was shut due to a vehicle fire causing damage to the surface. This has since been fixed and reopened.