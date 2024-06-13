M27 delays after road blocked near between Eastleigh and Hedge End due to broken down vehicle
Drivers on a busy Hampshire motorway are facing delays after a broken down vehicle blocked part of the highway.
The incident took place on the M27 Eastbnound between Eastleigh and Hedge End this afternoon, and saw one lane blocked. It has since reopened - but delays remain for motorists in the area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after the earlier broken down vehicle, delays remain from J3/#M271.”
