Full details are set to be announced of the closure of the M27 at Fareham over the Christmas and New Year period.

As previously reported by The News, a pre-constructed underpass will be “slid” into position over the school holidays as part of the works to upgrade junction 10. A time-lapse video of this being constructed is embedded in this story.

This will require a full closure of the M27 between Junctions 9 to 11, with the council confirming that full details of all the dates are expected to be announced next month.

Hampshire County Council had previously said: “We appreciate that this will cause temporary inconvenience, yet the box-slide provides the least disruptive way to deliver this complex element of the scheme, reducing the total length of time that will be needed for road works on the M27.”

When complete, traffic will have the ability to enter and exit the new-look junction 10 in both directions.

This is part of the infrastructure works to support the creation of Welborne Garden Village - a new 6,000 home town next to Knowle. A ten-month closure is also now currently in place at North Hill in Fareham as part of the project which will see the area’s road network upgraded for better access.