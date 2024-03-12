M27: Mayhem on roads resulting in lengthy delays and queueing traffic

It is absolute mayhem on the roads for commuters this morning with congestion in a number of directions, the AA has confirmed.
Commuters are starting to get used to the terrible delays that face them on a morning when they are trying to battle their way into work - and today is no different.

The AA route planner has confirmed that the traffic is slow on the M27 once more and that roadworks are not aiding the congestion. There are delays on the M27 between Port Solent and Emsworth westbound with an approximate delay of 20 minutes.

There are also more delays when you approach Fareham on the M27 due to a lane closure. This affects the M27 both ways from junction 12 M275 (Portsmouth) to junction 11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and this is due to ongoing drainage works.

There are temporary traffic lights due to gas main works on the B2177, Bedhampton Hill Road, around the Beefeater which is causing delays.

For more information about traffic, roadworks and delays, click here.

