The AA route planner has confirmed that the traffic is slow on the M27 once more and that roadworks are not aiding the congestion. There are delays on the M27 between Port Solent and Emsworth westbound with an approximate delay of 20 minutes.

There are also more delays when you approach Fareham on the M27 due to a lane closure. This affects the M27 both ways from junction 12 M275 (Portsmouth) to junction 11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and this is due to ongoing drainage works.