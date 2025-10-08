M27 opens after two lorries crash leaving person injured as six miles of queues remain
The incident led to the motorway being closed at junction 5 eastbound, causing long delays for drivers. Diversions were put in place as workers cleaned up a spillage from the collision.
Delays still remain in the area with six miles of congestion but the motorway has now been opened again. National Highways said: “Spillage clean-up complete and the M27 eastbound within J5 @SOU_Airport is open. Please allow time for delays to ease, just under one hour and around six miles of congestion.”
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.12am with reports of a collision involving two lorries on the M27 eastbound at junction 5. One person sustained minor injuries.”
Traffic had been diverted via the exit and entry slip roads of junction 5.