Drivers are being warned of an overnight road closure on the M27 as major works continue to upgrade junction 10.

Work is underway at junction 10 on the M27 to upgrade the stretch of road to provide the infrastructure to facilitate the 6,000 home development at Welborne Garden Village near Fareham.

The scheme, which is costing in excess of £100m to complete, started last year and is expected to continue until the winter of 2026.

Image of construction site alongside the M27 - copyright Hampshire County Council: | HCC

The project will see the construction of a new motorway underpass, three new slip roads, and a new dual carriageway to link the slip roads to the existing road network.

As a result of this major motorway improvement scheme, National Highways has confirmed that a full road closure will be in place while drainage surveys are carried out at junction 10.

The junction 10 eastbound entry on-slip will be closed from the A32 heading towards Portsmouth and a signed diversion will direct road users between junctions 10 and 11 via the A27.

The junction 10 westbound exit off-slip will also be closed heading towards A32 Wickham. Drivers will be diverted from junction 11 via the A27 onto the A32.

The upcoming closure is one of many as the work continues and on top of the closures, a 50mph speed limit will be in place on this stretch of the M27 for approximately 12 months.