M27: Overrunning roadworks to repair two major bridges results in considerable delays
Lane closures were put in place by National Highways over the weekend in order to complete essential maintenance on two major bridges between the M27 junction 12 and the Hilsea Interchange.
Originally the lane closures were due to take place from 8pm on Thursday, June 12 until 6am this morning on both bridges.
National Highways has written on X: “The roadworks on the #M27 at J12 (#M275) have overran the scheduled finish time.
“A lane remains closed in both directions within J12 - This will likely remain on throughout the day.”
The AA added: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M27 both ways at J12 M275. Down to one lane.”
Lane one will be closed in both directions from 8pm every Thursday until 6am Monday morning in June, and this will then change to lane three closures in both directions throughout July and early August.
The work will consist of the replacement of expansion joints on both bridges and waterproofing and resurfacing will take place. On top of this, the concrete underneath both bridges and drainage will be repaired and upgraded.