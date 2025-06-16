Lane closures remain in place on the M27 due to overrunning roadworks.

Lane closures were put in place by National Highways over the weekend in order to complete essential maintenance on two major bridges between the M27 junction 12 and the Hilsea Interchange.

Originally the lane closures were due to take place from 8pm on Thursday, June 12 until 6am this morning on both bridges.

Overrunning roadworks

The AA added: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M27 both ways at J12 M275. Down to one lane.”

Lane one will be closed in both directions from 8pm every Thursday until 6am Monday morning in June, and this will then change to lane three closures in both directions throughout July and early August.

