M27 'partially blocked' and hefty delays following crash this morning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 08:39 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 08:40 BST
Drivers are being warned of increasing traffic on the M27 this morning as emergency services deal with a crash.

The A27 is ‘partially blocked’ this morning (July 31) as a result of a crash on the M27.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”

More updates to follow.

