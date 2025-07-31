M27 'partially blocked' and hefty delays following crash this morning
Drivers are being warned of increasing traffic on the M27 this morning as emergency services deal with a crash.
The A27 is ‘partially blocked’ this morning (July 31) as a result of a crash on the M27.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”
More updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.