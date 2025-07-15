M27: Roadchef celebrates 'landmark' collaboration as brand new Co-op opens at Rownhams Services

A brand new Co-op store, with an on-site bakery, has opened its doors on the M27 following a major collaboration.

Roadchef, which is a roadside service operator, has officially opened a brand new 1,100 square foot Co-op store at Rownhams services on the M27’s westbound carriageway today (July 15) equipped with an in-store bakery and Costa Coffee express station.

Kevin Whitehouse, retail, procurement and supply chain director from Roadchef, said: “We’re excited to welcome Co-op to Rownhams, bringing their unique convenience offering to our service areas for the first time.

“Whether you’re heading home, setting off on a road trip, or just stopping for a break, our customers will now have even greater access to fresh, responsibly sourced food from a household name and trusted brand.”

The new store opening at Rownhams, which marks a landmark collaboration with Co-op, follows recent investment in Strensham Services, which saw a new McDonalds Drive Thru and the recent transformation of Folkestone Services by Roadchef.

The Co-op and Roadchef partnership will see the new offering at eight Roadchef locations across the country.

