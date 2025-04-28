M27 rush hour drivers face delays and reduced speed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 08:01 BST
Rush hour drivers on the M27 are facing “severe delays” of 20 minutes this morning.

Traffic and travel news.

Motorists making their way through the construction area between junction 5 to 9 westbound are having to drive at reduced speed.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”

