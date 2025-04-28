M27 rush hour drivers face delays and reduced speed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rush hour drivers on the M27 are facing “severe delays” of 20 minutes this morning.
Motorists making their way through the construction area between junction 5 to 9 westbound are having to drive at reduced speed.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.