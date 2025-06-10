M27: 'Severe delays' of 17 minutes on motorway westbound
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ on the M27 this morning (June 10).
The AA website said: “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.