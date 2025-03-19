M27 to be closed this weekend for repairs to crash barrier

The M27 is set to be closed overnight twice this weekend in both directions to repair a damaged concrete safety barrier.

The M27 will close in both directions between junctions 11 at Fareham and 12 at Portsmouth over two nights: 9pm on Friday, March 21 until 6am on Saturday, March 22 and then again from 9pm on Sunday, March 23 to 6am on Monday, March 24 to allow National Highways to make the crucial repairs. There will also be overnight lane closures on Saturday, March 22.

On top of this there will also be eastbound and westbound lane closures in the daytime on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23 and a 50mph speed restriction during both daytime and overnight lane closures will be in place.

Diversions will be in place from the A27 Portsbridge roundabout in Portsmouth, A27 Southampton Road/ M275 junction, A27 Delme Roundabout in Fareham and the A27 to M27 junction 11.

These closures and restrictions come on top of those in place this week as part of the creation of the new junction 10 as part of the infrastructure to support the Welborne Garden Village.