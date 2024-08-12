Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A broken down vehicle has led to one lane being blocked on a major Hampshire motorway with severe delays building.

The vehicle has broken down on the M27 near Cadnam with delays of 22 minutes reaching back to Rownhams. A lane on the westbound section remains blocked due to the vehicle breakdown.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J1/A31 Cadnam due to a broken down vehicle, severe delays from Rownhams Services.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Long delays and lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) to J1 A31 (Cadnam).”