M27 Traffic: Broken down vehicle leaves one lane blocked near Cadnam with severe delays building to Rownhams
A broken down vehicle has led to one lane being blocked on a major Hampshire motorway with severe delays building.
The vehicle has broken down on the M27 near Cadnam with delays of 22 minutes reaching back to Rownhams. A lane on the westbound section remains blocked due to the vehicle breakdown.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J1/A31 Cadnam due to a broken down vehicle, severe delays from Rownhams Services.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Long delays and lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) to J1 A31 (Cadnam).”
