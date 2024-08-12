M3 Traffic: Lorry tyre change causes havoc on the M3 and M27 with four miles of queues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Commuters on the M3 southbound between junction 14, the M27, and junction 11, Winchester, are experiencing heavy delays due to the issue. The tyre change has now been completed but residual delays remain.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED on the link road between J14/M27 due to a lorry having a tyre changed, delays backed to J11/A3090 Winchester.”
AA Traffic news is reporting that while delays remain the tyre change has now been completed: “Queueing traffic for four miles due to earlier stalled lorry on M3 Southbound at J14. Tyre change completed, all lanes reopened, residual delays remain.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.