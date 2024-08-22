Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays on a major motorway as rush hour continues.

The M27 westbound has delays of over 20 minutes when travelling between Havant and the M275. The volume of traffic is seeing cars trail back from the M27 to the turn off from the A3.

AA traffic news are reporting: “Delays on M27 Westbound at M275. Congestion to Havant. Travel time is 20 minutes.”

The delays are also affecting those trying to leave the city via the Eastern Road. Delays will ease as rush hour continue but at this time they remain high.