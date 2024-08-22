Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music fans will be flocking to the city to get a glimpse of a fantastic lineup at Victorious Festival.

As the musical bonanza quickly approaches a lot of people will be wondering what road closures will be in place. The annual event is due to take place on August 23, 24 and 25.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea - and people cannot wait. The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

The Portsmouth City Council has released a full list of planned road closures that will be in place during the event and in the days leading up to it:

TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES (INCLUDING CYCLES) :

Between Thursday, August 22 at 8am and Tuesday, August 27 at 8pm:

Clarence Esplanade - From the flood gate (west) to its junction with South Parade. (Except access to Pyramids Car Park via Jack Cockerill Way)

The Dell - This road will be closed in its entirety

Avenue De Caen - This road will be closed in its entirety

Serpentine Way - This road will be closed in its entirety

Victoria Avenue - Southbound from its junction with Bellevue Terrace

Victoria Avenue Spur - This road will be closed in its entirety

Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:

Duisberg Way - From its junction with Clarence Parade to 100 metres south-east of its junction with Pier Road (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road and Festival car park exit)

Clarence Parade - This road will be closed in its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way - This road will be closed in its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way Spur - This road will be closed in its entirety

Clarence Esplanade - From west of its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade

South Parade - From its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to Clarendon Road

TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES (EXCEPT TAXIS AND BUSES)

Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 (EXCEPT TAXIS AND BUSES):

Kings Terrace - From its junction with Kings Road Roundabout to its junction with Southsea Terrace

Pier Road (Southbound) - From its junction with Southsea Terrace to Duisburg Way Roundabout

Clarendon Road - From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).

Portland Road - This road will be closed in its entirety

Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:

Pier Road - From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Clarence Esplanade (except buses and Park & Ride Shuttle buses).

TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF THROUGH TRAFFIC (except for resident egress):

Between 10:00am and 10:30pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:

Clarence Parade - From its junction with Lennox Road South to its junction with Osborne Road

Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:

South Parade - From its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade

Kirkstall Road - In its entirety

Eastern Villas Road - In its entirety

Burgoyne Road - From its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road

Florence Road - From its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road

Lennox Road South - In its entirety

Auckland Road East - In its entirety

Palmerston Road - From its junction with Clarence Parade to its junctions with Auckland Road West & Auckland Road East

Villiers Road - From its junction of Palmerston Road to its junction with Lennox Road South

Maple Road - In its entirety.

The Circle - South of its junctions with Clarendon Road

The Vale - In its entirety

Auckland Road West - In its entirety.

Netley Road - In its entirety

Osborne Road - From its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way/Clarence Parade (except buses & Taxis)

Serpentine Road - In its entirety

Elphinstone Road - In its entirety

Ashburton Road - In its entirety

Shaftesbury Road - In its entirety

Nightingale Road - In its entirety

Western Parade - In its entirety

Ashby Place - In its entirety

Croxton Road - In its entirety

Duisburg Way - In its entirety (except for westbound vehicles exiting the festival car park when safe and practicable to do so)

Pier Road - From its junction with Duisburg Way to junction with Long Curtain Road. (Except Buses and Coaches only)

Gordon Road - In its entirety. (Except for Taxis accessing the Pick Up/Drop Off area on Victoria Avenue)

TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF LOADING AND WAITING

Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22, to 8:00am on Monday, August 26:

Clarence Esplanade - From the flood gate (west), including 3 spaces to the west of the flood gates, to its junction with South Parade

Avenue De Caen - In its entirety

Jack Cockerill Way - Parking bays on both sides

Victoria Avenue - In its entirety (except for taxis, buses and vehicles dropping off and picking up)

Victoria Avenue Spur - In its entirety (except for coaches and vehicles relocated as part of the vehicle removal program)

Pier Road (Southbound) - From its junction with Long Curtain Road to Duisburg Way Roundabout

The Dell - In its entirety

Duisburg Way - From a point 5 metres east of the Festival Site entry exit (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road) for 10 metres (2 spaces)

Clarence Parade - 15 metres (1 bay) to the west of Serpentine Way

Pembroke Road - Parking bay for 5 metres opposite the Royal Naval Club (No. 15)

Between 8:00am on Monday, August 26 to 8:00pm on Monday, August 26:

Clarence Esplanade - From Serpentine Way to South Parade

Avenue De Caen - In its entirety

Between 8:00pm on Monday, August 26 to 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 27:

Clarence Esplanade - From Serpentine Way to Jack Cockerill Way

Avenue De Caen - In its entirety

TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES (TO FACILITATE CAMP & RIDE SHUTTLE BUS PROVISION):

Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22, to 8:00am on Monday, August 26 2024:

The Dell - In its entirety

Clarence Esplanade - From its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ONE WAY (WESTBOUND CAMP & RIDE SHUTTLE BUSES ONLY):

Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22 to 8:00am on Monday, August 26:

Clarence Esplanade - From its junction with The Dell to its junction with South Parade

TEMPORARY REVERSAL OF ONE WAY (FROM EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND)

Between 8:00am on Friday, August 23, to 11:59pm on Sunday, August 25:

Aukland Road West - From its junction with Palmerston Road to Netley Road

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CYCLE LANE (TO FACILITATE CAMP & RIDE SHUTTLE BUS PROVISION)

Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22 to 8:00am on Monday, August 26:

South Parade (Eastbound) - From opposite its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Esplanade

Clarence Esplanade - From its junction with South Parade to its junction with The Dell