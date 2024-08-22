Victorious Festival 2024: Full list of planned road closures and parking restrictions in Southsea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As the musical bonanza quickly approaches a lot of people will be wondering what road closures will be in place. The annual event is due to take place on August 23, 24 and 25.
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea - and people cannot wait. The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.
The Portsmouth City Council has released a full list of planned road closures that will be in place during the event and in the days leading up to it:
TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES (INCLUDING CYCLES) :
Between Thursday, August 22 at 8am and Tuesday, August 27 at 8pm:
- Clarence Esplanade - From the flood gate (west) to its junction with South Parade. (Except access to Pyramids Car Park via Jack Cockerill Way)
- The Dell - This road will be closed in its entirety
- Avenue De Caen - This road will be closed in its entirety
- Serpentine Way - This road will be closed in its entirety
- Victoria Avenue - Southbound from its junction with Bellevue Terrace
- Victoria Avenue Spur - This road will be closed in its entirety
Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:
- Duisberg Way - From its junction with Clarence Parade to 100 metres south-east of its junction with Pier Road (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road and Festival car park exit)
- Clarence Parade - This road will be closed in its entirety
- Jack Cockerill Way - This road will be closed in its entirety
- Jack Cockerill Way Spur - This road will be closed in its entirety
- Clarence Esplanade - From west of its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade
- South Parade - From its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to Clarendon Road
TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES (EXCEPT TAXIS AND BUSES)
Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 (EXCEPT TAXIS AND BUSES):
- Kings Terrace - From its junction with Kings Road Roundabout to its junction with Southsea Terrace
- Pier Road (Southbound) - From its junction with Southsea Terrace to Duisburg Way Roundabout
- Clarendon Road - From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).
- Portland Road - This road will be closed in its entirety
Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:
- Pier Road - From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Clarence Esplanade (except buses and Park & Ride Shuttle buses).
TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF THROUGH TRAFFIC (except for resident egress):
Between 10:00am and 10:30pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:
Clarence Parade - From its junction with Lennox Road South to its junction with Osborne Road
Between 10:30pm to 11:59pm on Friday, August 23, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25:
- South Parade - From its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Parade
- Kirkstall Road - In its entirety
- Eastern Villas Road - In its entirety
- Burgoyne Road - From its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road
- Florence Road - From its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road
- Lennox Road South - In its entirety
- Auckland Road East - In its entirety
- Palmerston Road - From its junction with Clarence Parade to its junctions with Auckland Road West & Auckland Road East
- Villiers Road - From its junction of Palmerston Road to its junction with Lennox Road South
- Maple Road - In its entirety.
- The Circle - South of its junctions with Clarendon Road
- The Vale - In its entirety
- Auckland Road West - In its entirety.
- Netley Road - In its entirety
- Osborne Road - From its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way/Clarence Parade (except buses & Taxis)
- Serpentine Road - In its entirety
- Elphinstone Road - In its entirety
- Ashburton Road - In its entirety
- Shaftesbury Road - In its entirety
- Nightingale Road - In its entirety
- Western Parade - In its entirety
- Ashby Place - In its entirety
- Croxton Road - In its entirety
- Duisburg Way - In its entirety (except for westbound vehicles exiting the festival car park when safe and practicable to do so)
- Pier Road - From its junction with Duisburg Way to junction with Long Curtain Road. (Except Buses and Coaches only)
- Gordon Road - In its entirety. (Except for Taxis accessing the Pick Up/Drop Off area on Victoria Avenue)
TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF LOADING AND WAITING
Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22, to 8:00am on Monday, August 26:
- Clarence Esplanade - From the flood gate (west), including 3 spaces to the west of the flood gates, to its junction with South Parade
- Avenue De Caen - In its entirety
- Jack Cockerill Way - Parking bays on both sides
- Victoria Avenue - In its entirety (except for taxis, buses and vehicles dropping off and picking up)
- Victoria Avenue Spur - In its entirety (except for coaches and vehicles relocated as part of the vehicle removal program)
- Pier Road (Southbound) - From its junction with Long Curtain Road to Duisburg Way Roundabout
- The Dell - In its entirety
- Duisburg Way - From a point 5 metres east of the Festival Site entry exit (East of Duisburg Way Footpath Across Southsea Common Leading To Pier Road) for 10 metres (2 spaces)
- Clarence Parade - 15 metres (1 bay) to the west of Serpentine Way
- Pembroke Road - Parking bay for 5 metres opposite the Royal Naval Club (No. 15)
Between 8:00am on Monday, August 26 to 8:00pm on Monday, August 26:
- Clarence Esplanade - From Serpentine Way to South Parade
- Avenue De Caen - In its entirety
Between 8:00pm on Monday, August 26 to 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 27:
- Clarence Esplanade - From Serpentine Way to Jack Cockerill Way
- Avenue De Caen - In its entirety
TEMPORARY PROHIBITION OF VEHICLES (TO FACILITATE CAMP & RIDE SHUTTLE BUS PROVISION):
Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22, to 8:00am on Monday, August 26 2024:
- The Dell - In its entirety
- Clarence Esplanade - From its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with South Parade
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ONE WAY (WESTBOUND CAMP & RIDE SHUTTLE BUSES ONLY):
Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22 to 8:00am on Monday, August 26:
- Clarence Esplanade - From its junction with The Dell to its junction with South Parade
TEMPORARY REVERSAL OF ONE WAY (FROM EASTBOUND TO WESTBOUND)
Between 8:00am on Friday, August 23, to 11:59pm on Sunday, August 25:
- Aukland Road West - From its junction with Palmerston Road to Netley Road
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CYCLE LANE (TO FACILITATE CAMP & RIDE SHUTTLE BUS PROVISION)
Between 8:00am on Thursday, August 22 to 8:00am on Monday, August 26:
- South Parade (Eastbound) - From opposite its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Esplanade
- Clarence Esplanade - From its junction with South Parade to its junction with The Dell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.