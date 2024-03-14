M27 traffic: Delays on Portsmouth area motorway as traffic builds near Port Solent
Traffic is building on a major road in the Portsmouth area this morning, with delays expected for commuters.
According to the AA's live traffic map, congestion is building on the M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth), near Port Solent, with traffic reportedly "slow" in the area due to an incident.
The delays come as part of the road - at the junction 5 westbound entry slip road, is due to be closed until Friday, March 15 to “provide a new low-noise surface” between junctions 5 and 7. For more information about traffic, roadworks and delays, click here.