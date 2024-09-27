M27 traffic delays: one lane closed eastbound heading to Portsmouth
A lane has been closed on the M27 in Fareham heading towards Portsmouth
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”
Drivers heading westbound through the construction area around junction 5 have been warned of delays.
