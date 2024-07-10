Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rush hour commuters are experiencing severe delays on a major Hampshire motorway this morning.

Drivers on the M27 westbound between junction 9, Fareham, and junction 4, the M3 exit, are experiencing heavy traffic and delays as rush hour begins. The construction work in the area continues to cause delays with traffic currently being reduced to an average speed of around 20 miles per hour.

AA traffic news are currently reporting delays of 16 minutes for drivers: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 20 mph.” Traffic is heaviest around the section of road between Bursledon and Hedge End.