M27 traffic incident leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers

A traffic incident caused delays on the M27 during rush hour this morning as a lane was closed.

M27 delays | Paul Jacobs

A stalled car caused the disruption earlier this morning leaving a single lane blocked. AA Traffic News said: "One lane closed due to stalled car on M27 eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is coping well. Cameras show lane one (of four) is closed."

