M27 traffic incident leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers
A traffic incident caused delays on the M27 during rush hour this morning as a lane was closed.
A stalled car caused the disruption earlier this morning leaving a single lane blocked. AA Traffic News said: "One lane closed due to stalled car on M27 eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is coping well. Cameras show lane one (of four) is closed."
The car has now been removed with no delays reported eastbound. However, there are slight delays at the same junction heading westbound currently.
